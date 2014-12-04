New Issue-NAB prices A$300 mln 2021 bond

Dec 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)

Issue Amount A$300 million

Maturity Date December 16, 2021

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 99.352

Yield 4.1075 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over AUD Mid-Swaps

Payment Date December 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) NAB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

