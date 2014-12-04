FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IFC adds A$125 mln 2025 bond
#Market News
December 4, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-IFC adds A$125 mln 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thusday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Issue Amount A$125 million

Maturity Date April 03, 2025

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 102.981

Yield 3.65 pct

Payment Date December 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nomura & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes The issue size will total A$125 million

When fungible

ISIN AU3CB0224491

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

