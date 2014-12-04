New Issue-IFC adds A$125 mln 2025 bond

Dec 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thusday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Issue Amount A$125 million

Maturity Date April 03, 2025

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 102.981

Yield 3.65 pct

Payment Date December 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nomura & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes The issue size will total A$125 million

When fungible

ISIN AU3CB0224491

