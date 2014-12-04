New Issue-IFC adds A$125 mln 2025 bond

Dec 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thusday.
Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)
Issue Amount A$125 million
Maturity Date April 03, 2025
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 102.981
Yield 3.65 pct
Payment Date December 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nomura & TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law NSW
Notes The issue size will total A$125 million
When fungible
