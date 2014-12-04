New Issue- Swedbank adds 150 mln SEK 2019 bond

Dec 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 150 million swedish crown
Maturity Date November 19, 2019
Coupon 1.115 pct
Issue price 100.0470
Reoffer price 100.0470
Payment Date December 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Notes The issue size will total 350 million SEK when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Temp ISIN XS1151618813
