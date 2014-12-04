New Issue- Swedbank adds 150 mln SEK 2019 bond

Dec 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 150 million swedish crown

Maturity Date November 19, 2019

Coupon 1.115 pct

Issue price 100.0470

Reoffer price 100.0470

Payment Date December 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Notes The issue size will total 350 million SEK when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Temp ISIN XS1151618813

ISIN XS1139945502

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)