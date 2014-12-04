New Issue- Danfoss prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Dec 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Danfoss A/S
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 23, 2022
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.533
Yield 1.444 pct
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date December 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Nykredit Markets & SEB
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
