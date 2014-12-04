New Issue- ICA Gruppen prices 2.0 bln SEK 2016 FRN

Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower ICA Gruppen AB

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 12, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 45bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 45bp

Payment Date December 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006537411

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)