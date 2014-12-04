FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Array BioPharma Inc: Eight-month high on Novartis deal
#Switzerland Market Report
December 4, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Array BioPharma Inc: Eight-month high on Novartis deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Drug developer’s shares rise as much as 24 pct to eight-month high of $4.84, the biggest intra-day jump in four-and-half years

** More than 6 mln shares were traded in the first half hour, almost five times their 10-day average volume

** Says late Wednesday Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG returned rights to experimental cancer drug and agreed to pay $85 mln upfront

** Deal with Novartis is economically favorable to Array, allowing the smaller drug developer to conserve cash to develop other compounds, analysts at William Blair write in a note

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had fallen 22 pct this year

