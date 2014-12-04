New Issue- Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2015 bond

Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale (Helaba)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date December 11, 2015

Coupon 0.210 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 0.21 pct

Payment Date December 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000HLB1V65

