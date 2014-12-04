New Issue- Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2015 bond

Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale (Helaba)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date December 11, 2015
Coupon 0.210 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 0.21 pct
Payment Date December 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
