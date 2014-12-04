FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale (Helaba)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date December 11, 2015

Coupon 0.210 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 0.21 pct

Payment Date December 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000HLB1V65

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
