New Issue-Vasakronan prices 400 mln SEK 2016 FRN

Dec 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 400 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 12, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 18bp

Payment Date December 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0006537569

