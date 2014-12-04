New Issue-Vasakronan prices 400 mln SEK 2016 FRN

Dec 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 400 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 12, 2018
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 18bp
Payment Date December 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
