New Issue- Swedbank prices 400 mln SEK 2016 FRN

Dec 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Swedbank Sjuharad AB
Issue Amount 400 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 12, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 23bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 23bp
Payment Date December 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Ratings A- (S&P)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
