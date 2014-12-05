New Issue- Guernsey prices 330 mln STG 2046 bond

Dec 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower States of Guernsey
Issue Amount 330 million sterling
Maturity Date December 12, 2046
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.841
Yield 3.435 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the GILT
Ratings AA+ (S&P)
Listing CISE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
