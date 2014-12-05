New Issue- Guernsey prices 330 mln STG 2046 bond

Dec 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower States of Guernsey

Issue Amount 330 million sterling

Maturity Date December 12, 2046

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.841

Yield 3.435 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the GILT

Ratings AA+ (S&P)

Listing CISE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1143189576

