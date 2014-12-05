FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- RFF adds 100 mln euros to 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Reseau Ferre De France Epic (RFF)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date December 29, 2025

Coupon 2.625 pct

Payment Date December 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 800 million euro

when fungible

ISIN XS1039826422

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
