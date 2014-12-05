New Issue- RFF adds 100 mln euros to 2025 bond

Dec 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Reseau Ferre De France Epic (RFF)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date December 29, 2025
Coupon 2.625 pct
Payment Date December 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 800 million euro
when fungible
