FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Hochschild: Shares at 6-yr low on brokerage TP cut
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 8, 2014 / 10:00 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Hochschild: Shares at 6-yr low on brokerage TP cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Hochschild Mining’s shares hit more than 6-yr low after brokerage RBC cuts TP, saying co remains a “structurally higher cost silver miner” at prevailing metal prices

** RBC Capital Markets cuts TP to 120 pence ($2) vs 140 pence, marginally below mean analyst TP of $2.05

** At current prices, Hochschild’s operations remain marginal, raising the possibility that it will forced to optimize production beyond 2015 if metal prices remain weak, RBC analyst Jonathan Guy says

** Silver, which fell 36 pct in 2013, has lost another 16.3 pct YTD, while gold has fallen a further 1 pct after tumbling 28 pct last year.

** Last month, the Peruvian miner said it expected all-in sustaining costs of $15-$16 per ounce in 2015, compared with the 2014 target of $18.30 ($1 = 0.6424 pounds) (RM:esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.