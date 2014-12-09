FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KfW adds 100 mln stg to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
December 9, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- KfW adds 100 mln stg to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 6, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 102.783

Reoffer yield 1.273 pct

Spread 36 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT

Payment Date December 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 750 million sterling

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1014723966

