New Issue- KfW adds 100 mln stg to 2018 bond

Dec 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 6, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 102.783
Reoffer yield 1.273 pct
Spread 36 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT
Payment Date December 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 750 million sterling
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
