New Issue- Publicis prices dual tranche deal

Dec 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Publicis Groupe SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date December 16, 2021

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.4

Yield 1.215 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 93.4bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

ISIN FR0012384634

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date December 16, 2024

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.307

Yield 1.701 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 100bp

Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

ISIN FR001238466

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date December 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, BofAML, Citi, Natixis, Societe Generale CIB,

Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, CM-CIC, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law French

