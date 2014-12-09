New Issue- Publicis prices dual tranche deal

Dec 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Publicis Groupe SA
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date December 16, 2021
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.4
Yield 1.215 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 93.4bp
Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date December 16, 2024
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.307
Yield 1.701 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 100bp
Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR
Common terms
Payment Date December 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, BofAML, Citi, Natixis, Societe Generale CIB,
Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, CM-CIC, HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law French
