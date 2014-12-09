FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Publicis prices dual tranche deal
#Intel
December 9, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Publicis prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Publicis Groupe SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date December 16, 2021

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.4

Yield 1.215 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 93.4bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

ISIN FR0012384634

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date December 16, 2024

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.307

Yield 1.701 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 100bp

Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

ISIN FR001238466

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date December 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, BofAML, Citi, Natixis, Societe Generale CIB,

Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, CM-CIC, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law French

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
