#Credit Markets
December 10, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Deutsche Annington prices 1.0 bln euro perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond perp priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Annington Finance B.V.

Guarantor Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 4.0 pct

Payment Date December 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing Frankfurt Freiverkehr

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

