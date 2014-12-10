New Issue- FMS adds 50 mln STG 2017 bond

Dec 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement FMSWER Corp
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 0.750 pct
Reoffer price 98.8810
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt, equivalent to 1.75 pct
January 2017 UKT
Payment Date December 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DB, Natixis & Societe Generale
Ratings BBB- (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling when fungible
Temp ISIN: XS1155711507
