New Issue- La Mondiale prices 500 mln euro perp bond
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2014 / 2:37 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- La Mondiale prices 500 mln euro perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perpetual bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower La Mondiale

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.05 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 405 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings BBB- (S&P)

ISIN XS1155697243

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

