Sri Lanka October trade deficit more than doubles from year ago
December 12, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

Sri Lanka October trade deficit more than doubles from year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s trade deficit in October widened to $851.7 million from $352.3 million the same month last year, the central bank data showed on Friday.

Exports fell 13.7 percent from a year earlier to $898.5 million in October, while imports rose 25.6 percent to $1.75 billion.

For the first 10 months of 2014, the trade deficit widened 4.3 percent to $6.79 billion from $6.51 billion in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

