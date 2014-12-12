FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ChemoCentryx lead drug meets main goal in mid-stage study
December 12, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

ChemoCentryx lead drug meets main goal in mid-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - ChemoCentryx Inc said a combination of its experimental drug and the standard-of-care regimen was found to be superior in diabetics with progressive kidney disease than standard treatment alone.

The Mountain View, California-based company’s shares jumped more than 39 percent to $6.25 in premarket trade on Friday.

The mid-stage study showed that an oral dose of the drug, CCX140, added to the standard regimen resulted in a statistically significant reduction in urinary albumin creatinine ratio (UACR).

A high UACR predicts poor renal outcomes.

The trial tested patients with diabetic nephropathy over 52 weeks.

Diabetic nephropathy is the leading cause of end-stage renal disease in the United States, resulting in the need for dialysis or kidney transplantation.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
