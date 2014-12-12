FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Canada Housing prices C$5.0 bln to 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Canada Housing prices C$5.0 bln to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1

Guarantor Government of Canada through CMHC

Issue Amount C$5.0 billion

Maturity Date December 15, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 101.544

Yield 1.676 pct

Spread 34 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct September 2019 CAN

Payment Date December 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BMO, CIBC, RBC & Scotiabank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 15 cents (9 cents selling & 6 cents m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total C$10.5 billion

when fungible

ISIN CA13509PEP41

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.