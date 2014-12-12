New Issue- Canada Housing prices C$5.0 bln to 2019 bond

Dec 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1
Guarantor Government of Canada through CMHC
Issue Amount C$5.0 billion
Maturity Date December 15, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 101.544
Yield 1.676 pct
Spread 34 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct September 2019 CAN
Payment Date December 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BMO, CIBC, RBC & Scotiabank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 15 cents (9 cents selling & 6 cents m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total C$10.5 billion
when fungible
