New Issue- Goldman Sachs prices NZ$300 mln 2019 bond
#Market News
December 12, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Goldman Sachs prices NZ$300 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (Goldman Sachs)

Issue Amount NZ$300 million

Maturity Date December 17, 2019

Coupon 5.20 pct

Issue price 99.859

Reoffer price 99.859

Reoffer yield 5.2325 pct

Spread 118 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date December 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, TD & NAB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2-1

ISIN XS1153303810

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
