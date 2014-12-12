New Issue- Goldman Sachs prices NZ$300 mln 2019 bond

Dec 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (Goldman Sachs)
Issue Amount NZ$300 million
Maturity Date December 17, 2019
Coupon 5.20 pct
Issue price 99.859
Reoffer price 99.859
Reoffer yield 5.2325 pct
Spread 118 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date December 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, TD & NAB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2-1
