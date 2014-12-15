FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-New Issue- PSHypo prices 300 mln sfr 2025 bond
#Corrections News
December 15, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue- PSHypo prices 300 mln sfr 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Amending issue amount from 300 million sfr to 415 million sfr)

Dec 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG

(PSHypo)

Issue Amount 415 million swiss francs

Maturity Date March 19, 2025

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.772

Reoffer price 100.422

Reoffer yield 0.582 pct

Payment Date December 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse AG & UBS AG

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0264227015

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
