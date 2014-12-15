FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Riverbed to be taken private in $3.6 bln deal
December 15, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Riverbed to be taken private in $3.6 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Thoma Bravo LLC and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan said they would buy network equipment maker Riverbed Technology Inc in a deal that valued the company at about $3.6 billion.

The firms offered $21 per share in cash, representing a premium of 12 percent to Riverbed’s Friday closing price.

Bain Capital, Hellman & Friedman and Thoma Bravo were among the private equity firms vying for Riverbed, Reuters reported last month citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

