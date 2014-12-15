FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-American Realty Capital Properties Inc: Top executives quit
December 15, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-American Realty Capital Properties Inc: Top executives quit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Real estate investment trust’s shares down 8 pct at $8.27; among top percentage losers and most traded on Nasdaq

** Chief Executive David Kay, Executive Chairman Nicholas Schorsch and Chief Operating Officer Lisa Beeson quit

** William Stanley appointed interim CEO

** “The actions taken today will stabilize the company and are necessary to strengthen future leadership and strategy, improve governance, and complete a separation from Nick Schorsch and his affiliates,” Stanley says

** ARCP announced in October a $23 million accounting error

** RCS Capital Corp shares, which owns eight independent broker-dealers and whose top management is affiliated with Schorsch-owned enterprises, were down 9.6 pct at $10.68

