New Issue-KfW prices 2.0 bln euro 2020 FRN

Dec 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 23, 2020

Coupon 3 month Euribor - 9 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor - 9 basis points

Payment Date December 16,2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A11QTB6

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)