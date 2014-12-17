New Issue- EIB adds 300 mln euro to 2024 FRN

Dec 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 15, 2024

Coupon 3 month euribor

Issue price 100.1

Discount Margin 3 month euribor

Payment Date December 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank

& Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 17.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 800 million euro when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1133551405

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)