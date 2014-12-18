FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- FMS Wertmanagement adds 75 mln stg to 2017 bond
December 18, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- FMS Wertmanagement adds 75 mln stg to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 75 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.082

Payment Date December 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings AAA (Moody‘s), Aaa (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 675 million sterling

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Temporary ISIN XS1159204640

ISIN XS0922187678

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
