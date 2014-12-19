New Issue- ESure prices 125 mln stg 2024 bond

Dec 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower ESure Group Plc
Issue Amount 125 million sterling
Maturity Date December 19, 2024
Coupon 6.75 pct
Payment Date December 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Listing UKLA
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
