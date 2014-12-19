FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ESure prices 125 mln stg 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- ESure prices 125 mln stg 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower ESure Group Plc

Issue Amount 125 million sterling

Maturity Date December 19, 2024

Coupon 6.75 pct

Payment Date December 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Listing UKLA

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1155568436

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
