New Issue- Stadshypotek adds 500 mln sek to 2017 FRN

Dec 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Stadshypotek AB (publ)
Issue Amount 500 million swedish crown
Maturity Date December 1, 2017
Coupon 3 month stibor + 0.05 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date December 30,2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Ratings Aaa (Stable) (Moody‘s)
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (K) 1000
Notes The issue size will total 2900 million swedish crown when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
