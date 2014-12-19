FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Stadshypotek adds 500 mln sek to 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Stadshypotek adds 500 mln sek to 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Stadshypotek AB (publ)

Issue Amount 500 million swedish crown

Maturity Date December 1, 2017

Coupon 3 month stibor + 0.05 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date December 30,2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Ratings Aaa (Stable) (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (K) 1000

Notes The issue size will total 2900 million swedish crown when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006543476

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

