New Issue- LRP adds 90 mln euro 2024 bond

Dec 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Rhineland-Palatinate,Land of (LRP)

Issue Amount 90 million euro

Maturity Date March 25, 2024

Coupon 1.750 pct

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 690 million euro when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000RLP0579

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)