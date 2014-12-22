New Issue- LRP adds 90 mln euro 2024 bond

Dec 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Rhineland-Palatinate,Land of (LRP)
Issue Amount 90 million euro
Maturity Date March 25, 2024
Coupon 1.750 pct
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 690 million euro when fungible
Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
