New Issue-Aargauische prices 250 mln SFR 2030 bond
#Credit Markets
January 5, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Aargauische prices 250 mln SFR 2030 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Aargauische Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 23, 2015

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 101.097

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Aargauische Kantonalbank

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0262085076

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

