New Issue- KfW adds 200 mln rand to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
January 5, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- KfW adds 200 mln rand to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 200 million rand

Maturity Date October 4, 2017

Coupon 5 pct

Issue price 95.737

Payment Date January 12,2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.375 pct (selling:1.1875 pct,m+u:0.1875 pct)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 3 billion rand when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0838228996

