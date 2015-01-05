New Issue- KfW adds 200 mln rand to 2017 bond

Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 200 million rand
Maturity Date October 4, 2017
Coupon 5 pct
Issue price 95.737
Payment Date January 12,2015
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.375 pct (selling:1.1875 pct,m+u:0.1875 pct)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 3 billion rand when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
