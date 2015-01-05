FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2026 bond
January 5, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date November 13, 2026

Coupon 1.25 pct

Spread Minus 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Mid-swap

Payment Date January 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, CMZ, Deutsche Bank, DZ & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS1107718279

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
