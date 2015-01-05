FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Barclays Bank Plc prices 1.0 bln stg 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 5, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Barclays Bank Plc prices 1.0 bln stg 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Barclays Bank Plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling

Maturity Date February 12, 2018

Extended Maturity date February 12, 2019

Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp

Issue price 99.995

Payment Date January 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, Barclays, Commerzbank, Nykredit

Markets, Santander GBM & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1165176717

