New Issue- Barclays Bank Plc prices 1.0 bln stg 2018 FRN

Jan 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Barclays Bank Plc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling
Maturity Date February 12, 2018
Extended Maturity date February 12, 2019
Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp
Issue price 99.995
Payment Date January 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, Barclays, Commerzbank, Nykredit
Markets, Santander GBM & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)