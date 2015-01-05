New Issue- Westpac Banking Corp prices 200 mln sfr 2022 bond

Jan 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Westpac Banking Corporation

Issue Amount 200 million swiss francs

Maturity Date February 2,2022

Coupon 0.500 pct

Issue price 100.793

Reoffer price 100.793

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date February 2,2015

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0255893064

