* Dollar bonds indicated lower by 5 to 12 cents on the dollar. Dim sum bond indicated 7 points lower.

* Project partners terminate agreement, demand fee return

* Standard & Poor’s cuts rating by 7 notches to SD from BB-minus late on Monday. Moody’s lowers rating to Caa3 from B3, outlook negative

* Investors eye coupon payment on bonds maturing 2020 due on January 8.