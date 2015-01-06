BUZZ-Guangzhou-based developers' bonds hammered

* Trouble at developers Agile and Kaisa in the southern Chinese province of Guangzhou has triggered selling in other names such as KWG Property and Guangzhou R&F.

* Guangzhou 2019s trade down 3 points at 86.5/88.5 cents on the dollar, Agile perpetuals down 7 points at 62.75/65.75 and KWG Property 2017 down 3 points at 101/102.

* “Seems like a lot of issues with developers based there,” said a Hong Kong-based trader.

* Share prices also reflect some of those concerns. Guangzhou R&F shares down 2.7 percent and KWG Property shares down 5 percent.