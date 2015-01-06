FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Guangzhou-based developers' bonds hammered
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 6, 2015 / 5:52 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Guangzhou-based developers' bonds hammered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Trouble at developers Agile and Kaisa in the southern Chinese province of Guangzhou has triggered selling in other names such as KWG Property and Guangzhou R&F.

* Guangzhou 2019s trade down 3 points at 86.5/88.5 cents on the dollar, Agile perpetuals down 7 points at 62.75/65.75 and KWG Property 2017 down 3 points at 101/102.

* “Seems like a lot of issues with developers based there,” said a Hong Kong-based trader.

* Share prices also reflect some of those concerns. Guangzhou R&F shares down 2.7 percent and KWG Property shares down 5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.