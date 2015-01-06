New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln rand to 2019 bond

Jan 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million rand
Maturity Date October 21, 2019
Coupon 6 pct
Issue price 95.8950
Reoffer price 94.2700
Issue yield 7.462 pct
Spread 27 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 8 pct December 2018 SAGB
Payment Date January 14, 2015
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & RBC Europe Limited
Ratings Aaa (Stable)(Moody‘s), AAA (Stable)(S&P) &
AAA (Stable) (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.875 pct (comprised of 1.625 pct selling & 0.250 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 8.1 billion polish rand when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)