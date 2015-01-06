New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln rand to 2019 bond

Jan 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million rand

Maturity Date October 21, 2019

Coupon 6 pct

Issue price 95.8950

Reoffer price 94.2700

Issue yield 7.462 pct

Spread 27 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 8 pct December 2018 SAGB

Payment Date January 14, 2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & RBC Europe Limited

Ratings Aaa (Stable)(Moody‘s), AAA (Stable)(S&P) &

AAA (Stable) (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.875 pct (comprised of 1.625 pct selling & 0.250 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 8.1 billion polish rand when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0848049838

