New Issue- Swiss Re prices 250 mln sfr 2027 bond

Jan 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Swiss Re AG

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 21, 2027

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.66

Reoffer price 100.66

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) UBS & ZKB

Ratings Aa3(Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0262881441

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)