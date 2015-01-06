FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Bank Of Nova Scotia adds 300 mln stg to 2017 FRN
#Market News
January 6, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Bank Of Nova Scotia adds 300 mln stg to 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Of Nova Scotia

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date November 2, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp

Reoffer price 100.031

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 18bp

Payment Date January 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Scotiabank, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 550 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS1132514172

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

