New Issue- DBS prices 325 mln stg 2016 to FRN

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower DBS Bank Ltd

Issue Amount 325 million sterling

Maturity Date January 14, 2016

Coupon 3 month libor flat

Issue price par

Reoffer price par

Discount Margin 3 month libor flat

Payment Date January 14, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN XS1166247533

