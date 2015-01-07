New Issue- DBS prices 325 mln stg 2016 to FRN

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower DBS Bank Ltd
Issue Amount 325 million sterling
Maturity Date January 14, 2016
Coupon 3 month libor flat
Issue price par
Reoffer price par
Discount Margin 3 month libor flat
Payment Date January 14, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
