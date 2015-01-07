FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Rabobank Nederland prices 2.5 bln euro 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Rabobank Nederland prices 2.5 bln euro 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 2.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 13, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 19bp

Payment Date January 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs & Rabobank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN XS1166328374

