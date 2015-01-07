New Issue- Rabobank Nederland prices 2.5 bln euro 2017 FRN

Jan 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 2.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 13, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 19bp

Payment Date January 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs & Rabobank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN XS1166328374

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)