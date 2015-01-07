New Issue- BNS prices 1 bln euro 2020 FRN

Jan 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Maturity Date January 14,2020

Coupon 3 month euribor + 38 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 38 basis points

Payment Date January 14,2015

Lead Manager(s) Scotia,Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London Stock Exchange’s regulated market

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS1166454915

