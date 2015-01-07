New Issue- BNS prices 1 bln euro 2020 FRN

Jan 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Issue Amount 1 billion euro
Maturity Date January 14,2020
Coupon 3 month euribor + 38 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 38 basis points
Payment Date January 14,2015
Lead Manager(s) Scotia,Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London Stock Exchange’s regulated market
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
