New Issue- Societe Generale prices 2.0 bln euro 2017 to FRN

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Societe Generale

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2017

Coupon 3 months Euribor + 27 basis points

Issue price par

Reoffer price par

Discount Margin 3 months Euribor + 27 basis points

Payment Date January 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)