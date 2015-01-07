FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Societe Generale prices 2.0 bln euro 2017 to FRN
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Societe Generale prices 2.0 bln euro 2017 to FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Societe Generale

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2017

Coupon 3 months Euribor + 27 basis points

Issue price par

Reoffer price par

Discount Margin 3 months Euribor + 27 basis points

Payment Date January 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
