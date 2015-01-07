FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Ireland prices 4.0 bln euro 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Ireland prices 4.0 bln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Ireland, Republic of

Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2022

Coupon 0.80 pct

Reoffer price 99.5370

Spread 36 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date January 14, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC Bank, JPMorgan, Nomura

& Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P) &

A- (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 0.01

Governing Law Irish

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN IE00BJ38CQ36

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
