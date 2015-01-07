New Issue- Ireland prices 4.0 bln euro 2022 bond

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Ireland, Republic of
Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2022
Coupon 0.80 pct
Reoffer price 99.5370
Spread 36 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date January 14, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC Bank, JPMorgan, Nomura
& Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P) &
A- (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 0.01
Governing Law Irish
Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme
