New Issue- CIBC prices 500 mln stg 2018 FRN

Jan 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM Corp

Guarantor CIBC Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor Limited Partnership

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 19bp

Payment Date January 15, 2018

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CIBC & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1165983450

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)