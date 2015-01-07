FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- CIBC prices 500 mln stg 2018 FRN
#Market News
January 7, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- CIBC prices 500 mln stg 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM Corp

Guarantor CIBC Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor Limited Partnership

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 19bp

Payment Date January 15, 2018

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CIBC & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1165983450

