New Issue- BFCM prices 1.25 bln euro 2025 bond

Jan 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2025

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.785

Yield 1.273 pct

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 80.3bp

over the 1.0 pct 2024 DBR

Payment Date January 14, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs International & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1166201035

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)