New Issue- Belgium prices 5.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kingdom of Belgium
Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 22, 2025
Coupon 0.8 pct
Reoffer price 99.177
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 41.2 basis points
Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR
Payment Date January 14, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BARCLAYS, BNPP, ING & NATIXIS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P) &
AA (Fitch)
Listing Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 0.01
Governing Law Belgian
