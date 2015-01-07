FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Belgium prices 5.0 bln euro 2025 bond
January 7, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Belgium prices 5.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kingdom of Belgium

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 22, 2025

Coupon 0.8 pct

Reoffer price 99.177

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 41.2 basis points

Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date January 14, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BARCLAYS, BNPP, ING & NATIXIS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P) &

AA (Fitch)

Listing Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 0.01

Governing Law Belgian

ISIN BE0000334434

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
