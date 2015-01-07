New Issue- Abbey National prices 1.5 bln euro 2022 bond

Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc
Guarantor Santander UK plc
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 14, 2022
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.873
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps, equivalent to 99.8 bp
Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 14, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Santander GBM &
UBS Investment Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P) &
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
