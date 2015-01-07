New Issue-Dailmer prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Jan 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Dailmer
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 1,2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.733
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 Gilt
Payment Date January 14,2015
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
