New Issue-Dailmer prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Dailmer prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Dailmer

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 1,2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.733

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 Gilt

Payment Date January 14,2015

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
