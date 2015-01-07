New Issue-Dailmer prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Jan 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Dailmer

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 1,2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.733

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 Gilt

Payment Date January 14,2015

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

